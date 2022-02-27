Winner's bag: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Cologuard Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez earned his 12th PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Cologuard Classic, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 at Omni Tucson National for an 18-under total, four strokes clear of Bernhard Langer and Woody Austin.

Jimenez made two aces this week in Arizona, one at the par-3 seventh in Friday's opening round and another at the par-3 14th in Sunday's final round.

The victory keeps Jimenez atop the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings; he has now won two of PGA TOUR Champions' first three events to begin the 2022 season.

"My irons," Jimenez said of the defining attribute in his strong early-season form. "Hitting from tee-to-green is probably the key to my game at this moment. The putter started working. The key to my game is tee-to-green."

