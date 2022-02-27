-
Winner's bag: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Cologuard Classic
February 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Miguel Angel Jimenez made two aces en route to victory at the Cologuard Classic. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Miguel Angel Jimenez earned his 12th PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Cologuard Classic, carding a final-round, 7-under 65 at Omni Tucson National for an 18-under total, four strokes clear of Bernhard Langer and Woody Austin.
Jimenez made two aces this week in Arizona, one at the par-3 seventh in Friday's opening round and another at the par-3 14th in Sunday's final round.
The victory keeps Jimenez atop the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings; he has now won two of PGA TOUR Champions' first three events to begin the 2022 season.
"My irons," Jimenez said of the defining attribute in his strong early-season form. "Hitting from tee-to-green is probably the key to my game at this moment. The putter started working. The key to my game is tee-to-green."
Here's what was in Jimenez' bag this week at the Cologuard Classic.
Highlights
Miguel Angel Jiménez cards two aces in the same tournament at the Cologuard Classic
Driver: PING G425, 9 degrees
3-wood: PING G425, 14.5 degrees
5-wood: PING G425, 17.5 degrees
7-wood: PING G425, 20.5 degrees
Irons (4-9): PING Blueprint Forged
45-degree wedge: PING S-10 Glide Forged
52-degree wedge: PING S-10 Glide Forged
60-degree wedge: PING S-10 Glide Forged
Putter: PING Sigma 2 Kushin C
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
