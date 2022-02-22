Monday qualifiers: Cologuard Classic

Fran Quinn led the way at open qualifying for this week's Cologuard Classic, carding 8-under 64 on Tuesday to secure a tee time Friday at Omni Tucson National.

The event traditionally known as a Monday qualifier was conducted Tuesday at Randolph Golf Complex in Tucson, Arizona, with 46 players competing for four spots in this week's field.

Quinn paced the field with nine birdies against a single bogey, his only slip-up occurring at the opening hole. The 56-year-old Massachusetts native made 10 starts on PGA TOUR Champions last season, highlighted by a T17 at the U.S. Senior Open.

The Northwestern alum has won four times on the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at The Panama Championship in 2010.

Omar Uresti carded 6-under 66 to secure the second of four available spots, making six birdies and without a bogey on the card.

The longtime PGA TOUR pro has also won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he is perhaps most known for making nine consecutive birdies en route to victory at the Korn Ferry Tour's 1994 Shreveport Open, a mark that has been equaled but never surpassed in TOUR-sanctioned competition.

The University of Texas alum has made five career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship in 2019.

Also earning spots in the Cologuard Classic field were Ricardo Angel Gonzalez and Michael Muehr, each carding 5-under 67 and surviving a 3-for-2 playoff with Charlie Wi.

Gonzalez has won four times on the European Tour, most recently at the Scandinavian Masters in 2009, and he also successfully advanced through European Tour Q-School in 2016 at age 47.

Muehr was a consistent presence on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He made 121 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a pair of runner-up finishes, and he also recorded two top-10s in 72 PGA TOUR starts.

A resident of the Washington D.C. metroplex, Muehr stepped away from competitive golf in the early 2000s as he battled melanoma, and the Duke alum has carved out a career in the financial realm with UBS Financial Services. This will mark his second career PGA TOUR Champions start; he finished T52 at last year's Chubb Classic.

