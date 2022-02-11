-
-
Hammers and birdies: Vijay Singh, 58, motivated to regain top form
-
February 11, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- February 11, 2022
- Vijay Singh finished T3 at the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Vijay Singh has always believed that strength is built during off-weeks.
The 58-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer isn’t afraid to take things to the edge as he seeks to channel the form that brought 34 TOUR wins, including three major titles.
His latest routine involves rope, multiple hammers and a tire. A few days after finishing T3 at the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, he was back to work, maximizing the Tour’s three-week hiatus before a return to action at next week’s Chubb Classic in west Florida.
“The offseason is where we build the core, strengthen the swing and all that,” remarked Singh after the season opener.
✅ Tire— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 27, 2022
✅ Punching bag
✅ Sledgehammer
Sample of @VijaySinghGolf's off week golf power training. 💪 pic.twitter.com/pCuGrsDhmg
“That workout was all about core workout, golf swing workout, golf muscle workout, and then a little bit of cardio. If I keep doing that kind of workout for a month, two months, you’re going to feel the strength coming back. It can sustain you for a while on the road.”
It might seem that Singh does not have much left to prove. The Fijian spent 32 weeks as world No. 1, captured the 2008 FedExCup title and maintained a consistent presence on TOUR leaderboards across decades, building a reputation as one of the game’s hardest workers.
Singh has won four times on PGA TOUR Champions, most recently at the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Despite recording just five top-10s in 33 starts last season, Singh firmly believes that the talent remains to earn a return to the winner’s circle. The physical tools and desire are there, too.
It’s just a matter of the little things.
“I care a lot about how I finish,” said Singh after finishing T3 at Hualalai. “It doesn’t seem like it at times, but I put in the work. Maybe I’m not looking at the right places. Maybe the places I’ve got to look at are inside of me and seeing what’s happening inside of me.”
Singh admits that too often last season, he fell into a trap of becoming quickly demoralized after a shaky start to a tournament. He describes feelings of frustration entering his mind while making the turn after a couple of bogeys, or after a finish in the range of 20th place at week’s end.
“I see a lot of guys being five back, six back and shooting a good number on the last day … finishing one or two shots back, or even tying the lead,” remarked Singh. “So I should be able to get that in my system as well. Instead of saying, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ I should be doing something else.
“If you have a great attitude, you’re going to play good golf, and if you have a half-ass attitude, you’re going to have half-ass golf.”
Singh began working with a new caddie – Charlie Pak – at last fall’s PNC Championship, and he immediately caught a good vibe that translated to positive energy on the course.
With Pak on the bag at Hualalai, the results spoke for themselves. Singh carded rounds of 65-67-68 to finish one stroke back of a playoff between Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steven Alker, won by Jimenez.
After bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 in the final round, Singh could have found a return to last year’s habits. But he maintained a steady resolve and rallied with two birdies in his final five holes, earning his best finish since a solo third at the 2020 SAS Championship.
Then into a multi-week competitive hiatus, it was time for the hammers and tire.
“(The wrist) gives a little bit,” he admitted with a laugh.
New year, same grind for @VijaySinghGolf! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Iho52P3KtN— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 1, 2022
-
-