Hammers and birdies: Vijay Singh, 58, motivated to regain top form

“That workout was all about core workout, golf swing workout, golf muscle workout, and then a little bit of cardio. If I keep doing that kind of workout for a month, two months, you’re going to feel the strength coming back. It can sustain you for a while on the road.”

It might seem that Singh does not have much left to prove. The Fijian spent 32 weeks as world No. 1, captured the 2008 FedExCup title and maintained a consistent presence on TOUR leaderboards across decades, building a reputation as one of the game’s hardest workers.

Singh has won four times on PGA TOUR Champions, most recently at the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Despite recording just five top-10s in 33 starts last season, Singh firmly believes that the talent remains to earn a return to the winner’s circle. The physical tools and desire are there, too.

It’s just a matter of the little things.

“I care a lot about how I finish,” said Singh after finishing T3 at Hualalai. “It doesn’t seem like it at times, but I put in the work. Maybe I’m not looking at the right places. Maybe the places I’ve got to look at are inside of me and seeing what’s happening inside of me.”

Singh admits that too often last season, he fell into a trap of becoming quickly demoralized after a shaky start to a tournament. He describes feelings of frustration entering his mind while making the turn after a couple of bogeys, or after a finish in the range of 20th place at week’s end.

“I see a lot of guys being five back, six back and shooting a good number on the last day … finishing one or two shots back, or even tying the lead,” remarked Singh. “So I should be able to get that in my system as well. Instead of saying, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ I should be doing something else.

“If you have a great attitude, you’re going to play good golf, and if you have a half-ass attitude, you’re going to have half-ass golf.”