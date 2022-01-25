-
Winner's bag: Miguel Angel Jiménez, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Miguel Angel Jiménez defeated Steven Alker in a playoff at Hualalai GC for his 11th PGA TOUR Champions title. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Miguel Angel Jiménez captured his 11th PGA TOUR Champions title on Saturday at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, carding 17-under total at Hualalai GC and defeating Steven Alker on the second playoff hole.
Jiménez trailed Alker by a stroke entering the final hole of regulation, but he forced overtime with an 8-foot closing birdie. Both players made par on the first playoff hole, and Jiménez made par on the second playoff hole to Alker's bogey.
With the victory, Jiménez moves atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings, as PGA TOUR Champions breaks until the Chubb Classic, February 18-20.
Here's what was in Jiménez' bag last week in Hawaii.
Driver: PING G425 LST, 9 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 MAX
5-wood: PING G425 MAX
Irons (3-PW): PING Blueprint
Wedges (52, 60 degrees): PING Glide Forged Pro
Putter: PING Sigma 2 Kushin C
