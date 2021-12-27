Top 10 players to watch in 2022

The 2020-21 Super Season on PGA TOUR Champions was one for the record books. The seminal moment was of course Bernhard Langer capturing his unprecedented sixth Charles Schwab Cup trophy but there were so many things that happened that sort of changed the landscape of the Tour for years to come. Obviously the biggest was Phil Mickelson playing six times and winning four. He clearly proved that he could very easily be a factor on PGA TOUR Champions if he plays enough times. Jim Furyk obviously showed that he’ll be a contender for the Schwab Cup for as long as he decides to play.

I’m prefacing this list by saying these are hard to do. I left out guys like Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jerry Kelly and Fred Couples and the list goes on.

Right or wrong, here are the top 10 players to watch into 2022.

1. Bernhard Langer

There will be a myriad of questions surrounding Langer in 2022, but the central one remains the same: can he still compete as he approaches his 65th birthday (August)? For the last several years, he’s answered the questions in resounding fashion with wins, top 10 finishes and more Schwab Cup titles. He did have his knees worked on this off season so that’ll be a lingering question. Is his health good enough as he hits his mid-60s to truly compete as he has for the last 15 years? Like all the aging greats in sports, Langer deep down loves to prove the doubters wrong. He likely won’t play every single week like he did in 2020-21 and he may not be No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings for most of the year, but it still feels like he has at least one more year to make a run at a 7th Schwab Cup, even if he somewhat admitted after his latest that it could be his last. Even Fred Couples said in Phoenix that he thinks Langer will win at 65 years old. That would be wild.

2. Steven Alker

The more and more Alker played, the more people started to wonder if he would have been the man to beat if he turned 50 earlier in the season. In ten starts, he had nine top 10s and a win. Don’t forget about his runner-up finish to Mickelson to end the year at the Schwab Cup Championship. Alker finished 18th on the Schwab Cup points list in just ten starts. Just for comparison, Langer played 39 times during the 2020-21 season. When he got into the Schwab Cup Playoffs and finished T4, first and second, it became clear that he was going to be around for a long time. In 31 rounds on PGA TOUR Champions in 2021, he finished over par once and was under par 27 times.