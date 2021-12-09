David Branshaw Leads Entering Final Round of Q-School

Lutz, Florida – David Branshaw shot 3-under 68 in Thursday’s third round to take a one-stroke lead entering the final day of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage) at TPC Tampa Bay.

Branshaw, who plays out of Tampa, Florida, sits at 11-under, while Thongchai Jaidee and Rob Labritz are tied for second at 10-under after 54 holes.

Jaidee carded the round of the week with 8-under 63 on Thursday to move from T16 to T2 on the leaderboard. He birdied seven of his first 10 holes, shooting 29 on the front nine, and added birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 before bogeying the par-3 17th.

“I just need to keep the ball in play tomorrow,” Jaidee said. “My putting is giving me lots of confidence. If tomorrow goes anything like today, it will be good.”

Jaidee finished runner-up at Q-School Final Stage in 2019 and made two starts on PGA TOUR Champions in 2020 before traveling back to Thailand due to the COVID pandemic. After spending nearly 14 months in Thailand, Jaidee returned to the U.S., and made 10 starts on PGA TOUR Champions in 2021. He earned two top-10s and finished 64th in the 2020-21 Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Labritz, who shared the lead after the first round, shot 4-under 67 on Thursday, including an eagle on the par-5 12th. A club professional at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York, Labritz has played in eight PGA Championships, earning low club professional honors in 2010 and 2019.

“This is what I’ve worked for my entire life,” Labritz said. “Every time I’m out hitting golf balls, I’m thinking of this. I’m thinking of the shots I need to hit to make sure this happens. It’s super important, but it’s super fun, too. I’m doing what I love, and there’s nothing better.

Tom Gillis, who was co-leader after each of the first two rounds, is in fourth place at 9-under entering the final day. Alan Morin (8-under) rounds out the top five, while Skip Kendall (7-under) and Mark Mielke (6-under) are in sixth and seventh, respectively.

At the end of four rounds, the top-5 finishers will be fully exempt into open, full-field events for PGA TOUR Champions in the 2022 season. In addition, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to compete in open qualifiers on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022.

Tee times for Friday’s final round will run from 8:00 – 10:12 a.m. (ET) off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees at TPC Tampa Bay.

Quick Links: Leaderboard | Fourth-Round Tee Times