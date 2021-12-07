-
-
NEWS
Gillis, Labritz tied after first round of Q-School
Four players one stroke behind co-leaders
-
December 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 07, 2021
- Tom Gillis and Rob Labritz each carded 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Lutz, Fla. – Tom Gillis and Rob Labritz each carded 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage) at TPC Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Gillis, who played in 26 events on PGA TOUR Champions in 2020-21, eagled the par-5 12th hole in the first round and added five birdies before bogeying his penultimate hole, the par-4 eighth.
“I just need to put the pedal down,” Gillis said. “They are only giving five cards, so you’re going to have to play your tail off. It’s a really strong field.”
Labritz, a club professional at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York, birdied each of his first three holes before adding four more birdies, along with a bogey on No. 14. Labritz, who turned 50 on May 31, advanced to Final Stage by finishing runner-up at the First Stage Qualifier at Buckhorn Springs last month in Valrico, Florida.
“I’ve been prepping for this for a long time,” Labritz said. “I just played solid. I came out and hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens, took my time and just played solid. If I do that for the rest of the way, we’ll be OK. It’s good to get off to a really good start. It kind of takes the nerves out of the way.”
Labritz has played in eight PGA Championships, including each of the last three, and earned low club professional honors in 2010 (T68) and 2019 (T60). At the Senior PGA Professional Championship in October, he finished sixth, one spot away from an exemption into Final Stage.
Mario Tiziani, Esteban Toledo, Scott Dunlap and Guy Boros are T3 after each carding 5-under 66 on the par-71, 6,802-yard layout. The start of the first round was delayed by two hours due to fog.
At the end of four rounds, the top-5 finishers will be fully exempt into open, full-field events for PGA TOUR Champions in the 2022 season. In addition, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to compete in open qualifiers on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022.
Tee times for Wednesday’s second round will run from 8:30 – 10:53 a.m. off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees at TPC Tampa Bay.
Quick Links: Leaderboard | Second-Round Tee Times
-
-