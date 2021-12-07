  • NEWS

    Gillis, Labritz tied after first round of Q-School

    Four players one stroke behind co-leaders

  • Tom Gillis and Rob Labritz each carded 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)Tom Gillis and Rob Labritz each carded 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)