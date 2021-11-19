PGA TOUR Champions season comes to a close with bright future ahead

For obvious reasons, Mickelson, a 45-time PGA TOUR winner who earlier this year won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island to become the oldest major champion in history, is not ready to commit to playing full-time on PGA TOUR Champions.

“I’m hoping to use the opportunity to play and compete here as a way to keep my game sharp and have a few special moments on the regular Tour, like I had this year in May,” Mickelson said Sunday after winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship by one shot over Steven Alker, the Champions’ break-out surprise performer this season, with nine top-10s in his first 10 starts to become fully exempt on Tour through 2022.

“If I could have a couple more of those, that’s really what motivates me to work hard, to get in the gym in the offseason, put in the time and the effort to have those special moments. I would love to have a couple more. And then these are great, too.”

Regardless of how often Mickelson plays on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022, Champions veteran Paul Goydos is bullish on the Tour’s future.

“Our Tour has never been in better shape,” said Goydos, whose final-round 63 was the low round on Sunday and vaulted him into a tie for seventh place.

During a phone interview this week, Goydos cited the star power on PGA Tour Champions, which has been driving fan interest and TV ratings. There were seven World Golf Hall of Famers in the 35-man field at Phoenix last week: Langer, Mickelson, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh and Colin Montgomerie.

“I heard people say, ‘Why would Mickelson play on the Champions Tour?’ ” Goydos said. “Because it’s what we do. We love playing golf.

“I was watching him last week in Phoenix, and he was working on his game as hard as anyone. I think he’ll play a few more (Champions) events next year. And eventually, it’ll be where he plays (full-time).”