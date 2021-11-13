-
How to watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is hosted at Phoenix Country Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place Saturday at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the culmination of the 2020-2021 super season where the Schwab Cup champion will be crowned.
Bernhard Langer, who is No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, experienced back spasms in his Wednesday pro-am and said after his Thursday round that he almost withdrew.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
K.J. Choi, Vijay Singh
12:35 p.m.
Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson
12:45 p.m.
Kirk Triplett, Steven Alker
12:55 p.m.
