Jim Furyk projected to overtake Bernhard Langer, but it's a virtual dead heat

It's a virtual dead heat between Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer heading into the weekend for the Schwab Cup. Furyk, who carded a -4 (67) in Round 2, is in a tie for third place at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and is projected to overtake Langer, who is 31st. Langer turned in a 1-over 72 on Friday while continuing to battle back spasms.

“Yeah, absolutely, I'm excited about the weekend and trying to win a golf tournament and then trying to put myself in position for the Schwab Cup,” said Furyk, who won the FedExCup in 2010.

He’d be the only player to ever win the FedExCup and the Charles Schwab Cup.

After Round 2, Furyk is projected to finish with 3,608,272 points while Langer is projected to finish with 3,594,749 points.

Langer said his back was feeling a little better on Friday, but he’s continuing to fight through the inflammation.

“It's disappointing, but I'm glad I somehow managed to play these two rounds and hopefully I'll start feeling a little better on the weekend and have a little better score, too.”

Langer explained that he is getting very little treatment on the back because it’s inflamed ligaments and only rest can heal that.

“I can't fight more than I did the last two days. I think most guys would have just thrown in the towel and said, "I'm going home," but my doctor said I can't do any harm, I can't hurt my back, so it's just going to be painful for a number of days.”

Furyk made two bogeys on the back nine, but ended on a positive note with a birdie on 18.

“I've got a few things I want to work on. I'm hitting a lot of great golf shots, a couple loose ones on that back nine today and got to kind of regroup and think about those, but I'm doing a lot right and trying to focus on the good.”

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els were the other two that entered the week with a chance to win the Schwab Cup, but both have a lot of work to do into the weekend. They both need to win to have any chance and Jimenez is T14 while Els is 32nd.