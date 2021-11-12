-
How to watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 12, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is hosted at Phoenix Country Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship takes place on Friday at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the culmination of the 2020-2021 super season where the Schwab Cup will be crowned. Jim Furyk, who is No. 2 on the Schwab Cup points list entering the week, carded a 6-under, 65 in Round 1 and shares the lead with Phoenix legend Phil Mickelson and Scottsdale native Kirk Triplett.
Bernhard Langer, who is No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings, is T15 into Round 2. Langer experienced back spasms in his Wednesday pro-am and said after his Thursday round that he almost withdrew and is uncertain whether he'll be able to tolerate the pain for three more days.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer
11:25 a.m.
Steven Alker, Fred Couples
12:35 p.m.
Jim Furyk, Brandt Jobe
12:45 p.m.
Kirk Triplett, Phil Mickelson
12:55 p.m.
