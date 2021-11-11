  • CHARLES SCHWAB CUP

    A favorite son, Phil Mickelson, rises again in Phoenix

    Arizona may not be Mickelson’s 'true' home, but as he readies for the Schwab Cup, it houses a lifetime of moments and memories

  • Phil Mickelson at the PGA TOUR Champions&apos; 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in October. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)Phil Mickelson at the PGA TOUR Champions' 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in October. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)