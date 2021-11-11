A favorite son, Phil Mickelson, rises again in Phoenix

“I knew I was going to make it,” said Els, who would become a four-time major champion, “and I knew this guy was going to be around. And then, obviously, Tiger (Woods) came around in the 1990s, and that changed the whole narrative again. It was kind of going to be a Phil-and-me kind of era, I think, and Tiger made it into his era. Phil has always been a special player. Even back then, he always had that special touch that nobody else has, those shots that nobody else pulls off.”

Mickelson waited a long time to collect that first major, the one that he dreamed about while chipping and putting long after darkness fell on his backyard green in San Diego. He would not break through until age 33, edging Els at Augusta National. The good news is, Mickelson still is winning majors. He captured No. 6 only six months ago, a month shy of his 51st birthday, winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Mickelson will make his sixth start on PGA TOUR Champions beginning Thursday. Sitting 29th in the 35-man Charles Schwab Cup Championship field, he has no shot at catching 64-year-old physical phenom Bernhard Langer (only Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Els do). Know this: Especially given where the tournament is being played, ol’ No. 29 is sure to garner the biggest slice of attention this week.

Out there – out anywhere, frankly – Mickelson still has that special touch. The golden Midas touch, if you will. He has won in three of his five career Champions starts, including last month’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Despite a rainy week, fans traversed the St. John’s River in water taxis to watch the big left-hander as he was belting self-proclaimed bombs, powered by those Bunyanesque calves of his that own their own Twitter handle.

Phoenix isn’t technically “home” for Mickelson – that still would be Rancho Santa Fe, near San Diego, where Philip Alfred Mickelson was born and decided to raise his three children – but he feels quite comfortable immersed in the red Arizona clay. He built a phenomenal amateur career at nearby Arizona State, where he was a three-time NCAA champion, won his first PGA TOUR event (as an amateur) in Tucson (Northern Telecom Open), and made a home outside Phoenix as a young professional. Adopted as one of Arizona’s own, Mickelson captured the Waste Management Phoenix Open in three different decades. He’d already won six titles by the time he defeated Justin Leonard in a playoff for the 1996 Phoenix Open crown the day before Super Bowl Sunday; that victory, he would say, felt very much like his first major. In front of the massive crowds at TPC Scottsdale (some 156,000 close friends witnessed that first Phoenix triumph), Phil the Thrill embraced his role as the tournament’s marquee attraction, starring for 30 years. He hasn’t made a start in Phoenix since 2019, so being back this week stirs great memories and warm emotions. Positive vibes.

In Arizona, Mickelson forged a close relationship with his college coach, Steve Loy, which morphed into Loy becoming a business partner and the only manager Mickelson has ever had. Mickelson calls Loy his best friend. Of course, his true best friend was another great Arizona find, a young coed named Amy McBride, a Phoenix Suns cheerleader who has cheered on her husband through good times and bad, from so many painful close-call runner-up finishes to 45 PGA TOUR victories and a Hall of Fame career. (They’ve raised three children together, the first two Arizona-born.)

“This place will always be special to me for those two reasons,” Mickelson said Wednesday at Phoenix Country Club. “Coming back is always fun, and the people here have been so special and treated me so well, and have welcomed me, that it's been a very special moment. Especially winning the Phoenix Open, that's been really fun for me.”

Phoenix Country Club, a course Mickelson played once a month in his ASU days, might not be the best fit for his aggressive style of play – the course is short, at 6,853 yards, and relatively tight – but that matters little. Mickelson is playing because he is such a good fit for Phoenix, the Maestro of Excitement whenever he opts to compete against the over-50 set. As the game’s oldest major winner, he delivers great credibility to the talents of his PGA TOUR Champions peers. He loves playing against the Jon Rahms and Dustin Johnsons of the world, but it also means something that everywhere he turns in the Champions locker room, he sees a familiar face, and hears familiar laughter. No player in history ever had teed it up on PGA TOUR Champions while holding one of golf’s four major titles, which Mickelson shrugs off thusly: “It’s just math.” He is to PGA TOUR Champions what he and Tiger have been for so many years to the regular PGA TOUR. Big-time box office. Furyk’s first-year PGA TOUR Champions in Jacksonville was attended by more than 26,000 fans, a robust gathering for the legends. Certainly Mickelson’s presence helped. Don’t underestimate the Phil Effect.