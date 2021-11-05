Phil Mickelson to play Charles Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX – Tournament officials announced today that World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson has committed to play the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The final event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs is set for November 11-14 at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mickelson, a 45-time winner on the PGA TOUR, made history earlier this year when he became the oldest player (50) to win a major at the PGA Championship. His other five major championship victories are the 2004, 2006 and 2010 Masters; 2005 PGA Championship and the 2013 Open Championship. Mickelson, who also won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2007, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.



“To say we are excited to have Phil play the final Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship is an understatement,” said Executive Director Tiffany Nelson. “We are thrilled to have Phil participate in one of his hometown events and feel the tremendous support from our fans, which we know will create an incredible environment for all.”



In October, Mickelson captured his third win on PGA TOUR Champions at the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K in Jacksonville, Florida. His second win was the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which came two months after winning his Champions Tour debut at the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National. With a win in Phoenix, Mickelson would join Jack Nicklaus as the only players in Tour history to win at least four tournaments through their first six PGA TOUR Champions appearances.



In Mickelson’s fifth start on PGA TOUR Champions, he finished T47 at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia. Mickelson, who played on 12 Ryder Cup teams and 12 Presidents Cup teams, served as a vice captain for the victorious U.S. team at the 2021 Ryder Cup.



Mickelson joins the other top 35 players among the Charles Schwab Cup standings who will compete in the third and final Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs event at Phoenix Country Club.