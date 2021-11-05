-
First Round of TimberTech Championship postponed due to weather
November 05, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
November 05, 2021
Round 1 of the TimberTech Championship was postponed due to heavy rain.
Round 1 of the TimberTech Championship, the second of three Charles Schwab Cup Playoff events, never started on Friday. Play was scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m., but heavy overnight rain that continued into the morning hours delayed the start. At 11:00 a.m., with rain persisting and more weather in the forecast for the afternoon, officials decided to suspend play for the rest of the day.
“We were hopeful we would have a chance to play today, but there's more rain coming towards us,” said Brian Claar, Vice President of Rules, Competition and Administration. “We want to allow the course to recover from the rain that happened overnight and this morning. We feel it is best to reschedule to tomorrow morning.”
Round 1 will now begin on Saturday, November 6 at 7:45 a.m. The second round will be played on Saturday after the conclusion of the first round. Groupings will remain the same for both rounds, but the group’s starting hole will be switched from the first round.
The total rainfall for Friday as of 11:30 a.m. ET was five inches.
