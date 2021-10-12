One ‘Wildcard’ spot up for grabs at regular season-ending SAS Championship

This week’s SAS Championship marks the 36th and final regular season event of this super season that dates back to the beginning of 2020. Once COVID-19 shut down the season in March, a decision was made to not award a Charles Schwab Cup champion in 2020 and to instead combine 2020 and 2021.

As a result, Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, plays host to the final regular season event.

The top 72 players in the Schwab Cup standings after this week will qualify for next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which is the first of three playoff events. The top 54 from there get into the TimberTech Championship and the top 36 from TimberTech get into the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Bernhard Langer currently leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings with No. 2 Jim Furyk, No. 3 Jerry Kelly and No. 4 Ernie Els trying to track him down.

Larry Mize is the bubble guy at the SAS Championship at No. 72. It helps Mize that John Huston at No. 73 is not in the field at the SAS Championship, but No. 74 Corey Pavin and No. 75 Davis Love III are in the field. Love III rides momentum into the SAS Championship, fresh off a T11 finish at last week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. He also told the media after his round that he really wants to keep going and get into the playoffs.

Thongchai Jaidee, who Monday Qualified into SAS, sits at No. 82 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He’s played 10 times on PGA TOUR Champions in his first season and has three top-25 finishes. His best finish is T11 at the 2021 Principal Charity Classic.

The SAS Championship is also known as Wildcard Weekend. If a player finishes inside the top 10 come Sunday and doesn’t get inside the top 72 by way of the top 10, he gets an automatic spot into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. There is only one ‘Wildcard’ spot available. Since the Wildcard concept was created in 2016, it hasn’t been used.

One possible scenario is Padraig Harrington. He made his debut last week at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS and is in the field for SAS. If he finishes in the top 10, he wouldn’t collect enough money to get into the top 72 since it’s only his second start, but he would be eligible for the Wildcard spot. John Senden at No. 85 is another name to watch. He has one top 10 in 12 starts in his first season on PGA TOUR Champions. Senden finished T7 with a final round 65 at the 2021 Sanford International.

Mark Calcavecchia is another guy to keep an eye on at No. 96. Since coming back to the Tour at St. Louis, he doesn’t have a top 10, but he does have four career wins.



The final regular season finale begins on Friday.

