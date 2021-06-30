70-year-old Dick Mast Monday qualifies for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

Dick Mast is 70.

Dick Mast shot a 65 on Tuesday.

Bettering his age by five shots, Mast earned a spot in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in the Monday Qualifier on Tuesday at the Links at Hiawatha Landing. He’ll make his second start of the season on PGA TOUR Champions.

“I know the golf course pretty well, been to the qualifier, qualified a few times in the past.” Said Mast, when reached by phone after qualifying. “I made three birdies in a row on 12, 13, 14 and got some momentum and then closed with an eagle on 18.”

Mast finished second.

Alan McLean won the qualifier with an -8 (64). Jean Francois Ramesy and David Morland earned the final two spots.

Mast, who makes his day job as Director of Instruction at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst, Virginia, still loves to compete. He first started playing PGA TOUR Champions in 2001 and hopes to play more.

“I’ve been playing decent most of the year, but just haven’t qualified. I go home and work on parts of my game. I’m not getting to compete as much as I want.”

While he knows his playing days are closer to the end than the beginning, he isn’t ready to turn to teaching full-time just yet.

“I’ve done it all my life, I’ve got time to teach, I don’t have time to play. If I didn’t think I could compete, I wouldn’t do it, but I know I can.”

Earlier this year, Mast went to Port St. Lucie in Florida and shot a pair of 66s so he knows the game is there.

“Golf is kind of like a brick layer, if you’re healthy and don’t stop, you can do it a long time. But you have to stay at it. I want to inspire the 60 year old’s just like Phil (Mickelson) inspired the 40 year old’s.”

Mast has made 186 starts over the years on PGA TOUR Champions and has no wins, but 16 top 10 finishes. He had 15 career top 10s on the PGA TOUR.

However he does this week, at 70, he’s earned a spot.