PGA TOUR Champions announces seven-year extension for American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wisconsin – The American Family Insurance Championship – one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule – will continue its successful run in Madison, Wisconsin through 2027.

PGA TOUR Champions, American Family Insurance, the championship’s title sponsor; player-host Steve Stricker; and the University of Wisconsin (UW), owner of University of Ridge where the tournament is played; today announced a seven-year extension of the PGA TOUR Champions event. The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will also remain as the host organization. The agreement begins with this year’s tournament, which starts Friday.

“We are grateful to have American Family Insurance and their incredible ambassador, Steve Stricker, as part of the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Madison is an amazing community with supportive, passionate fans, and the American Family Insurance Championship has solidified itself as a favorite amongst our players. With an ever-growing commitment to charitable giving, this tournament – which has received numerous recognitions for its excellence – will continue to be staple on PGA TOUR Champions.”

Since its inception, the championship has drawn some of the largest crowds and attracted the top players on PGA TOUR Champions. Associated events, including a downtown Madison concert and charity run on UW’s cross-country course, have created a community celebration, earning the championships nicknames from fans and media like the “The AmFam Champ” and “The AmFam.”

“I am blown away my what the championship has already achieved, and at the same time I feel we’re just beginning,” said Stricker, who partnered with American Family on starting the championship in 2016. “Back then, we wanted to bring an annual professional golf tournament back to Wisconsin because we believed the fans would appreciate and support it. Now that we have a great foundation, we are committed to its growth and making it even better.”

The three days of competitive play and associated events have already raised $10.2 million for charity, half of it donated to the American Family Insurance Children’s Hospital and the other half to more than 400 non-profits. That total includes $3 million in 2020, when American Family redirected its title sponsorship investment – along with funds from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation – to provide immediate support to charities after the championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We have a winning formula here, and we are absolutely thrilled to continue it,” said American Family Chair and Chief Executive Officer Jack Salzwedel. “It starts with a community that has embraced us in every possible way, with incredible support of sponsors, volunteers and fans – along with strong partnership with PGA TOUR Champions and UW. Together, we have created a premier event that has brought excitement and pride to our region and produced millions for charity.”

The American Family Insurance Championship is a two-time recipient of the prestigious PGA TOUR Champions President’s Award, earning the honor in 2019 and 2018. The award is presented annually to the tournament that demonstrates outstanding achievement in charitable giving, sales, attendance, economic impact, as well as intangibles that it set it apart from other tour events. The championship also received the tour’s Outstanding Achievement award in its inaugural year in 2016.