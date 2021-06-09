  • PGA TOUR Champions announces seven-year extension for American Family Insurance Championship

    PGA TOUR Champions, American Family Insurance and University of Wisconsin agree to continue tournament through 2027

  The American Family Insurance Championship is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)