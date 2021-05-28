Steve Stricker changes putter on night before KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Steve Stricker, widely considered one of the great putters of this generation, made a putter change this week heading into the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Not on Monday, but on Wednesday night before the tournament got underway on Thursday.

“I wasn't getting my normal putter to really roll all that well,” explained Stricker after a 2-under, 68 in Round 2 at Southern Hills. “It wasn't heavy enough on some of these putts up the hill. So I went with this mallet style putter that it's actually been really good, I've hit a lot of nice putts, I'm rolling the ball nicely.”

Stricker’s old gamer was a Odyssey White Hot #2 and his new putter is an Odyssey OG #7S.

This new putter is a mallet style.

“Well I always practiced with one at home kind of off and on. I really like the -- it's got my same hosel on there, same neck, so it's not like totally face balanced. So I practice with one of those quite a bit at home, I really like the feel of it, just never really pulled the trigger. But this week, because it's heavy is I think what I'm really enjoying about it. My speed has been really good so far, so knock on wood hopefully make a few this weekend.”

Stricker ranks fifth against the field in putting average through two rounds at Southern Hills.

The putter swap is even more interesting considering how well Stricker has played this season.

He won the Chubb Classic on PGA TOUR Champions last month and nearly won the Regions Tradition. He has also posted strong finishes when he plays on the PGA TOUR.

The 54-year-old is off to a strong start with rounds of 69-68 and will be in the mix heading into the weekend with his new flatstick.