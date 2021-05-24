Phil Mickelson inspires sports world after PGA Championship win

Phil Mickelson is once again the talk of the golf world. Almost a year ago, he turned 50 and soon after made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and won in impressive fashion. He also won his second start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in a final round duel with Mike Weir. But that was back in late October 2020.

Mickelson has only come to PGA TOUR Champions once in 2021 where he finished T20 at the Cologuard Classic in February.

Since then, he made six starts on the PGA TOUR before his win at the PGA Championship. His best finish was a T21 at the Masters, but he also had missed cuts at the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

This win will inspire others. At 50, actually almost 51 (he turns 51 on June 16), Mickelson is now the oldest ever to win a major championship. It’s by almost three years. Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48.

Mickelson said it himself right after accepting the Wannamaker Trophy.

“This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't. I hope that others find that inspiration. It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills, but gosh, is it worth it in the end, and I'm so appreciative to be holding this Wanamaker Trophy.”

One browse of social media and the win is certainly inspiring many including those that play on PGA TOUR Champions well into their 50s.