Phil Mickelson inspires sports world after PGA Championship win
May 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- May 24, 2021
- Phil Mickelson celebrates on the 18th green at Kiawah Island. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Phil Mickelson is once again the talk of the golf world. Almost a year ago, he turned 50 and soon after made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and won in impressive fashion. He also won his second start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in a final round duel with Mike Weir. But that was back in late October 2020.
Mickelson has only come to PGA TOUR Champions once in 2021 where he finished T20 at the Cologuard Classic in February.
Since then, he made six starts on the PGA TOUR before his win at the PGA Championship. His best finish was a T21 at the Masters, but he also had missed cuts at the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open.
This win will inspire others. At 50, actually almost 51 (he turns 51 on June 16), Mickelson is now the oldest ever to win a major championship. It’s by almost three years. Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48.
Mickelson said it himself right after accepting the Wannamaker Trophy.
“This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't. I hope that others find that inspiration. It might take a little extra work, a little bit harder effort to maintain physically or maintain the skills, but gosh, is it worth it in the end, and I'm so appreciative to be holding this Wanamaker Trophy.”
One browse of social media and the win is certainly inspiring many including those that play on PGA TOUR Champions well into their 50s.
Simply brilliant @PhilMickelson Wow what a performance, true Legend!— Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) May 24, 2021
Congrats @PhilMickelson, you “old man”! Well done!! #PGAChamp #TeamCallaway https://t.co/b02msielgK— Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) May 24, 2021
Golf is in a good place. Inspiring to see @philmickelson win at 50, and the crowds at the @pgachampionship supporting him. Well done and enjoy the win, Phil. 👊🏿 #PGAChamp— Vijay Singh (@VijaySinghGolf) May 24, 2021
One of the greatest wins in history. Right up there with Jack in 86— Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) May 23, 2021
Chalk one up for the old boys ✅ ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson 🏆 An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!😳😂 Well done....Well done— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021
Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour
Obviously @PhilMickelson rejuvenated great playing is due to his winning 2 out of 3 @ChampionsTour events last year. All credit to the old dogs for rebuilding his confidence. 🤣— InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) May 23, 2021
Congratulations @PhilMickelson on a fantastic finish as the oldest Major winner in @PGAChampionship history 👍 pic.twitter.com/iyGOyDad7x— Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) May 24, 2021
Even some of the young PGA TOUR players were tweeting about age being just a number.
👍🏼 @PhilMickelson Major respect. Age is just a number. @PGAChampionship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0u7cb2W0DN— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 24, 2021
Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021
And of course his longtime rival, Tiger Woods, was also inspired.
Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021
