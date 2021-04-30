Thomas Bjorn debuts at Insperity Invitational

Mickelson. Furyk. Els. Weir. Choi.



Those are just some of the names that have made their debuts in the last year on PGA TOUR Champions.



The impressive list grows this week at the Insperity Invitational as Thomas Bjorn, who most recently captained the winning European Ryder Cup team in 2018, makes his debut.



Bjorn spent most of the last five years playing against young talent on the European Tour, where he owns 15 career wins.



“I’ve been trying to catch up to 21 year old’s and that’s been really difficult and now you come out here and see all these guys that you played all your golf with, which is nice,” said Bjorn on Wednesday at the Insperity Invitational. “It’s very friendly, but I’m very well aware that once the gun goes off Friday, it’s down to business.”



Bjorn, who turned 50 in February, doesn’t have any status on PGA TOUR Champions since he played most of his professional career on the European Tour and doesn’t have a PGA TOUR win. He does have four career runner-up finishes including the 2005 PGA Championship at Baltustrol that Phil Mickelson won. Bjorn got into the Insperity Invitational on a sponsors exemption and will likely need to rely on more of those in the short term.



“It’s obviously a strange time in the world and there was no Tour school in the last year so it has kind of closed a few doors. I’ll come out and play the events I get into and try to make the most of them, but I’ve got a lot going on in my life and I’m quite content with playing the golf I can over here and when I do I hope I play well.”



Bjorn said he still has a lot of golf left in him and will continue to play the European Tour to fill out his schedule.



On Tuesday, Bjorn parked his bag on the driving range right next to old European Tour Ryder Cup teammate Bernhard Langer.



“I think we’re all amazed at how healthy and fit and how competitive he stays and the desire he has to drive it so hard,” said Bjorn, who played on the victorious 2004 European Ryder Cup team that Langer captained. “My very initial feeling on this Tour is that you still have to have the desire to do the work.”



He'll get an up close look at 63-year-old Langer in Round 1 of the Insperity Invitational. He’s paired with the 41-time winner and 2019 Rookie of the Year, Retief Goosen.