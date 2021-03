Cristian DiMarco following in his father's footsteps

The first time Cristian DiMarco beat his dad, Chris, he was 15 or 16 years old – and they each tell the story the exact same way.

“He was brutal,” Cristian said. “I was up on him with three to go and he let me know. He was trying to get in my head. He was trying to get me nervous.”

“I let him know on the 15th hole that we were close,” Chris said. The three-time winner on the PGA TOUR and current PGA TOUR Champions player added, “I used every tactic in the world to not let him beat me so that when he did, he knew that he beat me.”

The DiMarco competitive drive isn’t exclusive to the golf course, either – Cristian and Chris strive to beat each other at everything.

“Even when I beat him in ping pong for the first time,” Cristian said, “He’s like, ‘I’m not letting you win. If you’re going to beat me, you have to beat me.’”

That competitive edge helped Cristian, 25, finish runner-up earlier this month at the Mackenzie Tour Q-School event in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. As a result, Cristian earned exempt membership through the Tour’s reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the 2021 season.

Cristian was nine years old when he decided he wanted to pursue professional golf. He was attending the 2005 Masters, where his father finished runner-up to Tiger Woods in a playoff.