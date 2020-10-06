-
Wake Forest golf coach, Jerry Haas, qualifies for SAS Championship
Jerry is the younger brother of 18-time winner Jay Haas
October 06, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jerry Haas has been the men's golf coach at Wake Forest since 1997. (Getty Images)
Paul Stankowski and Dicky Pride won the Monday Qualifier at Pine Hollow in Clayton, North Carolina at 5-under, 66. Craig Kanada and Wake Forest men’s golf coach Jerry Haas, the younger brother of Jay Haas, shared third place at 4-under, 67 to earn the final two spots in the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club. The tournament begins on Friday, October 9.
Stankowski recently made his PGA TOUR Champions debut through the Monday Qualifier for the PURE Insurance Championship and finished T45. On Monday, he closed with four straight birdies to earn his spot in the field. Meanwhile, Pride qualified for a fourth event this year. He’s played well in all four with finishes of T19-T12-T25 against strong fields at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, Sanford International and PURE Insurance Championship. Pride made his PGA TOUR Champions debut in 2019 at The Senior Open Championship. Pride won once on the PGA TOUR as a rookie in 1994.
Kanada will make his second PGA TOUR Champions start. He played in the Cologuard Classic in 2019. He finished 11th at PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School in 2019.
Jerry Haas, who birdied 17 and 18 to earn a spot, will make his ninth career PGA TOUR Champions start and his first since the 2018 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open where he finished T19. Haas qualified for the SAS Championship in 2016 and finished 67th. Haas has been the head coach at nearby Wake Forest since the 1997-98 season. Jerry was an All-American at Wake Forest while his brother Jay, an 18-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, led Wake to back-to-back national titles. Winston-Salem is just over 90 miles from Prestonwood Country Club.
Jay's best finish at the SAS Championship is a sixth place result in 2006.
There were a total of 30 players in the Monday Qualifier.
