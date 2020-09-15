-
Power Rankings for PURE Insurance Championship
September 15, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jim Furyk looks to make it 2-for-2 on PGA TOUR Champions this week at Pebble. (Getty Images)
Jim Furyk took PGA TOUR Champions by storm when the Tour first returned to action in late July and won The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills. He then returned to the PGA TOUR and played both the PGA Championship and the Wyndham Championship. During a two-week break, Furyk hosted a media day for his Constellation Furyk & Friends event coming to PGA TOUR Champions in 2021 and said that he likely will play the final five events of the season on PGA TOUR Champions. That stretch starts this week with the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
While 2020 will of course be remembered for the Coronavirus, even with a limited schedule, the winners are a legends who’s who. Miguel Angel Jimenez picked up his second win of the year last week at the Sanford International. Other winners this season include Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson and of course Furyk.
Here are the Power Rankings for this week.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Jim FurykJim Furyk won his debut at The Ally Challenge (68-66-68) six weeks ago so until he doesn't win - or Phil enters another field - Furyk has to be at the top of Power Rankings. The 17-time PGA TOUR winner has made three TOUR starts since his debut. He finished T46 last week at the Safeway Open.Jim Furyk won his debut at The Ally Challenge (68-66-68) six weeks ago so until he doesn't win - or Phil enters another field - Furyk has to be at the top of Power Rankings. The 17-time PGA TOUR winner has made three TOUR starts since his debut. He finished T46 last week at the Safeway Open. 2 Miguel Angel JiménezOnly one player has won twice in 2020 and that's Jimenez. On top of that, he held off a really strong leaderboard on Sunday in Sioux Falls that included Steve Stricker. Jimenez hit an awesome 5-wood to 6-feet on Sunday and made eagle. Believe it or not, Jimenez has never played the PURE Insurance Championship.Only one player has won twice in 2020 and that's Jimenez. On top of that, he held off a really strong leaderboard on Sunday in Sioux Falls that included Steve Stricker. Jimenez hit an awesome 5-wood to 6-feet on Sunday and made eagle. Believe it or not, Jimenez has never played the PURE Insurance Championship. 3 Kirk TriplettIn eight appearances at Pebble Beach on PGA TOUR Champions, Kirk Triplett has three wins and five total top-10 finishes. He won last year in a playoff over Billy Andrade after shooting a final round 67. He also finished tied for second in 2018. Triplett doesn't have a top-10 this year, but he annually plays very well here.In eight appearances at Pebble Beach on PGA TOUR Champions, Kirk Triplett has three wins and five total top-10 finishes. He won last year in a playoff over Billy Andrade after shooting a final round 67. He also finished tied for second in 2018. Triplett doesn't have a top-10 this year, but he annually plays very well here. 4 Fred CouplesFred Couples stumbled on Sunday at the Sanford International with a chance to win. He was just one back into the final round, but turned in a 72 and finished T25. All told, Couples has five top-10 finishes in seven starts this year, but still is seeking his first win since 2017. He's played four times since 2010 at Pebble Beach with a best finish of fifth in 2010.Fred Couples stumbled on Sunday at the Sanford International with a chance to win. He was just one back into the final round, but turned in a 72 and finished T25. All told, Couples has five top-10 finishes in seven starts this year, but still is seeking his first win since 2017. He's played four times since 2010 at Pebble Beach with a best finish of fifth in 2010. 5 Bernhard LangerBernhard Langer snagged his eighth top-10 finish in ten starts in 2020 at the Sanford International. In 31 rounds this season, he has been under-par 26 times. Langer has played six times at Pebble on PGA TOUR Champions and has a win (2017) and five top-10 finishes. He finished T9 last year.Bernhard Langer snagged his eighth top-10 finish in ten starts in 2020 at the Sanford International. In 31 rounds this season, he has been under-par 26 times. Langer has played six times at Pebble on PGA TOUR Champions and has a win (2017) and five top-10 finishes. He finished T9 last year. 6 Scott McCarronScott McCarron finished third at Pebble in 2017 and seems to have turned the corner at the Sanford International last week. Since the return to golf, McCarron surprisingly had no top 25 finishes in his first four starts, but he finished T8 at the Sanford International. He turned in three straight rounds in the 60s for the first time since March.Scott McCarron finished third at Pebble in 2017 and seems to have turned the corner at the Sanford International last week. Since the return to golf, McCarron surprisingly had no top 25 finishes in his first four starts, but he finished T8 at the Sanford International. He turned in three straight rounds in the 60s for the first time since March. 7 Ernie ElsThis will be Els' first PGA TOUR Champions start at Pebble Beach. Els played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year and finished T28. He only played four times at Pebble while on TOUR. Els has played really well since the return. He has finished inside the top-10 in four straight starts including a T8 last year.This will be Els' first PGA TOUR Champions start at Pebble Beach. Els played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year and finished T28. He only played four times at Pebble while on TOUR. Els has played really well since the return. He has finished inside the top-10 in four straight starts including a T8 last year. 8 Ken TanigawaKen Tanigawa made eagle on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach in 2018 to claim his first win. It was a special moment for Tanigawa. He wasn't able to folow up the breakthrough performance, finishing T35 in 2019. Tanigawa comes to Pebble off his best finish of the restart, a T25 at the Sanford International where he finished 68-66.Ken Tanigawa made eagle on the 18th hole at Pebble Beach in 2018 to claim his first win. It was a special moment for Tanigawa. He wasn't able to folow up the breakthrough performance, finishing T35 in 2019. Tanigawa comes to Pebble off his best finish of the restart, a T25 at the Sanford International where he finished 68-66. 9 K.J. ChoiK.J. Choi played on TOUR last week at the Safeway Open and missed the cut. He makes his first PGA TOUR Champions start at Pebble. He has improved his finish in each of his first three starts on PGA TOUR Champions (T27-T11-T7). Choi made 15 starts at Pebble on TOUR with a best finish of T4 at 2004.K.J. Choi played on TOUR last week at the Safeway Open and missed the cut. He makes his first PGA TOUR Champions start at Pebble. He has improved his finish in each of his first three starts on PGA TOUR Champions (T27-T11-T7). Choi made 15 starts at Pebble on TOUR with a best finish of T4 at 2004. 10 Vijay SinghVijay Singh won at Pebble in 2004 and did not play last week at the Sanford International so he should be well rested. He played pretty well in 2019 at the PURE Insurance Championship, finishing T14. He finished T3 here in 2015.Vijay Singh won at Pebble in 2004 and did not play last week at the Sanford International so he should be well rested. He played pretty well in 2019 at the PURE Insurance Championship, finishing T14. He finished T3 here in 2015.
