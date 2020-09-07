-
Bob May cards a 66 to Monday Qualify for Sanford International
September 07, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- May will make his sixth career PGA TOUR Champions start and first this season. (Getty Images)
Bob May (-5, 66) made six birdies against just one bogey on Monday at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to win the Monday Qualifier and earn a spot in the third annual Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club, September 11-13. Omar Uresti and Cameron Beckman finished tied for second at -4 (67) while Lee Mattiace snagged the fourth spot by carding a 68 and winning a playoff against four other guys.
May, who is best known for dueling Tiger Woods at the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, will make his first PGA TOUR Champions start in 2020. He made five starts in 2019 and had a best finish of T21 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic outside of Atlanta. May had three second place finishes and five total top 10s during his PGA TOUR career.
Uresti will make his third career start while Beckman will make his second start. He debuted at The Ally Challenge and finished T45.
Len Mattiace will make his ninth career PGA TOUR Champions start and second this season.
Esteban Toledo, Willie Wood, Brian Cooper and Mark Walker came up just short in the playoff for the final spot.
A total of 39 players entered the Monday Qualifier.
