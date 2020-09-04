-
Country music star Colt Ford to play in Sanford International
September 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It’s been a week and a half since Phil Mickelson captivated the golf world by driving the green twice, taking driver off the deck out of the wood chips and nearly making an ace in a dominating effort to win his PGA TOUR Champions debut. The Tour is back in action with the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota September 11-13. While Mickelson is back playing on the PGA TOUR, a strong field is set for Sioux Falls including Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker, who won at Minnehaha Country Club in 2018.
One interesting entry into the field is country music star Colt Ford, who will compete on a sponsors exemption.
Ford, a former golf professional, has been a frequent competitor on various golf tours. In 2019, he was the overall winner for the second time in three years in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Million Dollar Hole-in-One For Charity earning $100,000 for his charity of choice.
“I’m so excited to have the chance to compete against some of the all-time greats in golf, as well as so many guys I have grown up playing with,” said Ford. “It is such an amazing opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to play alongside the best of the best.”
The Sanford International will be Ford’s first PGA TOUR Champions event. Ford turned 51 on August 27.
Gary Nicklaus, the son of Jack Nicklaus, is the second sponsors exemption.
Rocco Mediate won at Minnehaha Country Club in 2019 with a final round 64 to edge Ken Duke, Bob Estes and Colin Montgomerie by two shots. All four are in the field for the third playing of the Sanford International.
