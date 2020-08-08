Field set for first major at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Couples, like many in the field, has a long history at Firestone Country Club. He played there 15 times during his Hall of Fame PGA TOUR career starting at the World Series of Golf in 1983. His best finish was third place in 1992. Couples finished T22 last year. He's the only player in the field that has captured THE PLAYERS Championship (1984, 1996) and a SENIOR PLAYERS (2011) title.

Stricker, who is coming to Firestone straight from the PGA Championship, has kept active on the PGA TOUR. In July, he finished T18 at the Memorial Tournament. Stricker made a hole-in-one last year in the first round of the SENIOR PLAYERS on No. 7 and finished sixth.

Bernhard Langer is another headliner. Less than a month from his 63rd birthday, he's hunting his fourth SENIOR PLAYERS title. He won back-to-back-to-back from 2014-2016 and has nine career top-10s at the SENIOR PLAYERS in 11 total starts. He finished T34 last year at Firestone.

There are a handful of players in the field that won at Firestone during their PGA TOUR days. Darren Clarke (2003) and Vijay Singh (2008) both won the World Golf Championship-Bridgstone Invitational. Clarke turned in rounds of 65-70-66-67 his winning year and Singh held off Stuart Appleby, Lee Westwood, Retief Goosen and Phil Mickelson with four rounds in the 60s in '08.

David Frost won the World Series of Golf in a playoff over Ben Crenshaw in 1989. He's in the field as well.

The new No. 1 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Brett Quigley, will play in his first senior major. Quigley is coming off a tie for second at The Ally Challenge. He held a two shot lead over Jim Furyk on the back nine at Warwick Hills, but made four bogeys coming in. Quigley jumped over Bernhard Langer and now tops the standings. He has four top-10 finishes (in five starts) including his win at the Morocco Champions. Quigley never won in 408 career starts on PGA TOUR.

Rookie Ernie Els will also make his debut at a senior major. Els has a win at the Hoag Classic and two top-10 results, but finished T27 last week at The Ally Challenge. Els has a long history at Firestone. He played there 19 times. His best result was a T8 at the 2001 WGC.

Mike Weir, who debuted last week at The Ally Challenge is also in the field. He finished T27 at The Ally Challenge. He made nine starts at Firestone on the PGA TOUR.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, who recently broke the European Tour record for career starts (707), returns to PGA TOUR Champions. The 9-time winner hasn't played on PGA TOUR Champions since the Hoag Classic in March. He won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai to start the season. Jimenez finished T13 at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS last year.

There are also three THE PLAYERS Championship winners, in addition to Couples, in the field: Stephen Ames (2006), Fred Funk (2005) and Lee Janzen (1995).

Other notables in the field include: John Daly, Scott McCarron, Jerry Kelly, Colin Montgomerie, Rocco Mediate and Lee Janzen.

The two sponsor exemptions are Shaun Micheel and Dicky Pride.