Legends react to DeChambeau's transformation and driving distance
July 09, 2020
By Laura Vescovi, PGATOUR.COM
- Bryson DeChambeau has turned a lot of heads in the return to golf. (Getty Images)
With each passing year it has become more and more common that players trade in their traditional lean build for toned up muscular physiques resembling that of a wrestler or football player. Seven protein shakes a day will do that for you, and it’s certainly not a diet you’re going to see regularly on PGA TOUR Champions.
“I don’t even know what a protein shake looks like,” joked World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen. “Mine normally comes in a wine bottle.”
“My workout is only every other day and I don’t even drink seven protein smoothies in a week,” said Lee Janzen in an interview this week. “I think everyone wishes they could hit it as far as Bryson right now. What he’s done is nothing short of amazing. To gain that sort of muscle strength in short time.”
The modern-day trend started with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, and now Bryson DeChambeau has stepped onto the scene with a post-quarantine weight gain that most of us have been trying to avoid. Before his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he was the only player with top-10’s in all three Return to Golf events and the big question was: can he parlay the transformation into a win? He answered with a resounding yes in Detroit. The next question may be, how sustainable is this level of play?
“It’s just a question of a shot here or two that makes you win,” said Goosen. “At the end of the day with the amount of work these guys put in, injury is always going to be the thing in golf for everybody. If he can stay healthy throughout the next 10 years working out and not get injured, then that’s great.”
“I will say that very few guys have transformed their bodies as quickly as he has done it and had the success that he’s had doing it. I think in general that golfers are hesitant to make changes because more times than not it results in poor play as opposed to better play. So, it’s just different than anything that I’ve ever seen and certainly from an outside looking in, you know the game has changed quite a bit from 30 years ago. More power to him.”
Haas continued by emphasizing that in order to change, a player must fully commit.
“He’s all in and I think that’s the key to anything that we do as golfers is, we have to be all in, and we have to believe that what we are doing is the right thing for us. I go back all the time and tell people that Tom Watson was the best at having the conviction in each club that he chose; he was never one to put a club up there and throw up grass and then change clubs again. He would make a decision and stick with it and I think in a different way, but at the same time very similarly, Bryson is saying this is better and I’m going to try it and transform my body to do that.”
The fitness craze has certainly been around for decades, but not quite at this level. Players like Gary Player and Greg Norman were some of the first in the game to make a strong commitment to health, and some PGA TOUR Champions players would argue that commitment resulted in being one of the best players to ever drive the ball.
Goosen took a similar stance stating that it all started with Gary Player, who inspired a long line of players.
“Then Greg Norman came along and he was a big fitness freak. Even today he works out hours a day and is in unbelievable shape. Then came Tiger and personally I think he’s overdone it. The knees are quick to go because squatting is one of the worst things you can do for golf. Running is not good for golf at all, so it’s a fine line for what you’re looking for in golf. Do you want to look like a body builder, or do you want to look like a golfer? You need to be careful with what you’re doing.”
For now, DeChambeau carries on injury free and his statistics speak for themselves. His swing speed has reached as high as 139.8 mph, ball speed of 205.7 mph. He had 22 drives longer than 340 yards at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he recorded the longest average driving distance (350.6) by a PGA TOUR winner. A mesmerizing swing power that has players reminiscing on some of the best drivers they’ve seen come before him.
“Greg Norman was the best driver, easily,” Colin Montgomerie boldly stated. “Norman was the greatest driver of the golf ball there’s ever been, and to this day still is. McIlroy is good, don’t get me wrong, but Norman was a better driver of the golf ball than Rory McIlroy, with a wooden club.
“As far as me saying who the best drivers of all time are, I’d say Greg Norman was the best driver I’d ever seen,” said Haas. “He was as long as anybody and he was as straight as anybody, so that combination was incredible and you know there were guys that were maybe longer but didn’t hit it as straight but again, back then it meant a little bit more.”
These days, it seems distance is one of the highest benchmarks for success. With fad diets, new technology and changing body types within the sport, things are certainly trending in a new direction.
