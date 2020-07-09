Legends react to DeChambeau's transformation and driving distance

“I will say that very few guys have transformed their bodies as quickly as he has done it and had the success that he’s had doing it. I think in general that golfers are hesitant to make changes because more times than not it results in poor play as opposed to better play. So, it’s just different than anything that I’ve ever seen and certainly from an outside looking in, you know the game has changed quite a bit from 30 years ago. More power to him.”

Haas continued by emphasizing that in order to change, a player must fully commit.

“He’s all in and I think that’s the key to anything that we do as golfers is, we have to be all in, and we have to believe that what we are doing is the right thing for us. I go back all the time and tell people that Tom Watson was the best at having the conviction in each club that he chose; he was never one to put a club up there and throw up grass and then change clubs again. He would make a decision and stick with it and I think in a different way, but at the same time very similarly, Bryson is saying this is better and I’m going to try it and transform my body to do that.”

The fitness craze has certainly been around for decades, but not quite at this level. Players like Gary Player and Greg Norman were some of the first in the game to make a strong commitment to health, and some PGA TOUR Champions players would argue that commitment resulted in being one of the best players to ever drive the ball.

Goosen took a similar stance stating that it all started with Gary Player, who inspired a long line of players.