David Toms continued a trend Tom Watson started at Colonial in 1998
June 10, 2020
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- David Toms won at Colonial in 2011 at the age of 44. (Getty Images)
Colonial Country Club is renowned for its dog-legs in both directions and small greens. Perhaps the course’s old-school style applies to the type of champion it typically crowns, as well. Consider this: since 1998, only three players in their 20s have won the Charles Schwab Challenge (Phil Mickelson/2000, Sergio Garcia/2001 and Jordan Spieth/2016), while seven of the last 22 winners have been at least 40 years old. The list includes 48-year-old Tom Watson, who won his 39th and final TOUR title at Colonial in 1998, and 44-year-old David Toms, whose final TOUR win came in Fort Worth in 2011.
Year Champion Age 2011 David Toms 44 years, 138 days 2009 Steve Stricker 42 years, 97 days 2005 Kenny Perry 44 years, 285 days 2003 Kenny Perry 42 years, 288 days 2002 Nick Price 45 years, 111 days 1999 Olin Browne 40 years, 1 day 1998 Tom Watson 48 days, 262 days
Toms’ win came seven days after an agonizing defeat at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he made an 18-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, but missed a three-foot par putt on the first extra hole and lost to K.J. Choi.
His five-year winless drought continued, but only for one more week. In his 14th start at Colonial, Toms opened with back-to-back rounds of 62 (his 36-hole total of 124 is still a tournament record), and he recorded a one-shot victory, the 13th of his PGA TOUR career.
“Wow, I didn't know if this day would ever come again to be quite honest,” Toms said after his win in 2011. “And to come back, after what happened last week, is probably the most satisfying victory I've ever had out of all of the ones, even the Major championship, even winning in my home state. To win after this time frame and to come back after what happened last week, certainly means more to me than any other victory.”
While Toms is not in this week’s 148-player field, PGA TOUR Champions will be represented by six players: Olin Browne, David Frost, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron and Steve Stricker. The sixsome has a combined 36 wins on the PGA TOUR and 77 PGA TOUR Champions titles.
- Langer, Lehman and McCarron have combined to win eight of the last 10 Charles Schwab Cups.
- In four starts at Colonial Country Club, Langer has three top-six finishes and a 68.31 average. The last time he played the Charles Schwab Challenge was in 2007, when was in a three-man playoff and lost to Rory Sabbatini.
- Like Toms and Watson, Stricker (2009) and Browne (1999) were both in their 40s when they won the Charles Schwab Challenge.
