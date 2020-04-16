American Family Insurance Championship canceled for 2020

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and in collaboration with the PGA TOUR Champions, the American Family Insurance Championship has made the decision to cancel its 2020 tournament, scheduled for May 30-June 7. The cancellation of all events associated with championship week include tournament competition, UW Carbone’s Race for Research, and the concert featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans.

While the tournament explored, in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, alternative dates in 2020 to execute tournament week, a number of conflicting factors prevented this option. Ultimately, the health and safety of the fans, volunteers, sponsors, players, caddies and the many individuals involved in the preparation and execution of the championship is the top priority.

Since the inaugural American Family Insurance Championship in 2016, the tournament has been grateful for the incredible support from fans, volunteers and sponsors throughout the Wisconsin community and Midwest region who have embraced the championship’s week-long celebration and made it a premier PGA TOUR Champions event. Most importantly, the community support has enabled the tournament to accomplish its primary objective of raising millions of dollars to support local non-profit organizations – more than $7.1 million in the first four years of the American Family Insurance Championship.

Even without tournament, donations to charities will continue

Despite the disappointment of having to cancel the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship, the concert and other tournament week activities, the tournament is pleased to share its charitable element will continue – and in a significant way. American Family Insurance will be reallocating its tournament title sponsorship investment, along with the combination of financial resources within the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation, to make direct donations to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charitable organizations, including those providing COVID-19 relief.

The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will immediately distribute $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital/UW Hospitals and $800,000 to southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin non-profit organizations the Foundation supported in 2019. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin.