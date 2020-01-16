-
Expert Picks: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Fred Couples has eight top 10 finishes at Hualalai. (Getty Images)
The 2020 season opener is now upon us. Our experts will make their picks and give a few others to keep an eye on this week at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
The MEC at Hualalai has always been a tough tournament to pick. It's the opener so you can't ever quite be sure how ready players are and there really hasn't been a pattern of winners. The defending champ has never won since moving to Hualalai Golf Club in 1997.
One thing is for certain, it's going to take a low number to win. Since 2006, the highest three-day winning total is -13 (2012, Dan Forsman). Loren Roberts went 24-under over three days in 2006 with the tournament record 61 in the final round. Look at last year, Tom Lehman needed back-to-back rounds of bogey-free 65 to win by one shot.
WHO WE LIKE: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP AT HUALALAI
