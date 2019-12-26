Top 20 to watch into 2020 ... Nos. 1-10

There’s an old adage, of course, that says hindsight is 2020.

Well, here’s some foresight for 2020: The top 20 players on PGA TOUR Champions for the coming year. It has a little bit of everything – the stalwarts, the rookies, a couple of players on the rise.

There are some very good players not on this list who surely will wind up there by year’s end. That’s just the nature of golf and making predictions.

Herewith, 20 for ’20:

10. Kirk Triplett

Age: 57

Recapping his 2019: Two victories and four runner-up finishes? Triplett just seems more comfortable and confident on the north side of 55 than he ever has in his career. If he had flipped just one of those seconds into a third win he’d have been a threat to win the Schwab Cup.

2020 vision: Triplett isn’t churning out top 25s every week, but he knows how to win. He’ll find a way to get in the hunt a handful of times and close one of them.

9. Ernie Els

Age: 50.

Recapping his 2019: Els played a full schedule on the PGA TOUR, playing in 18 events and making nine cuts. His best finish was a T20 at The Honda Classic.

2020 vision: The word is the South Afican, fresh off a successful captaincy of the International Team at the Presidents Cup, will play a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions. If that holds true, he’s the easy favorite for rookie of the year and should break through for a victory or two.