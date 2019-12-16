Top 20 players to watch into 2020 ... Nos. 20-11

There’s an old adage, of course, that says hindsight is 2020.

Well, here’s some foresight for 2020: The top 20 players on PGA TOUR Champions for the coming year. It has a little bit of everything – the stalwarts, the rookies, a couple of players on the rise.

There are some very good players not on this list who surely will wind up there by year’s end. That’s just the nature of golf and making predictions.

Herewith, 20 for ’20:

20. Shane Bertsch

Age: 49 (50 in March).

Recapping his 2019: Bertsch, a three-timer winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, was the medalist at PGA TOUR Champions Q School.

2020 vision: Bertsch won a Korn Ferry Tour event as recently as 2015. Scott Parel was a Q school medalist, and now he’s in the top 10 on this list.

19. Brandt Jobe

Age: 54.

Recapping his 2019: The affable Oklahoma native picked up the second win of his PGA TOUR Champions career at the Boeing Classic and added four other top 10s.

2020 vision: Jobe is a big hitter (fourth in driving distance) and a solid ball striker (third in greens in regulation). When he putts well he’s in the hunt.

18. Tommy Tolles

Age: 53.

Recapping his 2019: Tolles was going nowhere until the final 10 events, when he posted all six of his top 25s, including a solo second and a T3 to start the Schwab Cup playoffs.

2020 vision: The lanky Tolles showed down the stretch that he still has all kinds of game, so if he gained some confidence from his playoff performance a more consistent year is on tap.