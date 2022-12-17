Team Thomas lead Team Woods by two at PNC Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie weren't about to let a bad foot and a bad ankle keep them from playing together in the PNC Championship. The way they played Saturday, they might even be able to win it.

The partnership Woods referred to as "Team Ice Bath" because of their injuries finished with a 13-under 59 in the scramble format, two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father, club professional Mike Thomas.

Team Thomas won the championship belt two years ago, when Woods first introduced Charlie to a national television audience at the PNC Championship.

"They rubbed it in our face over Christmas dinner. They are in a great position to possibly do it again on Christmas dinner," Woods said. "But we are going to have a little something to say about that."

Even being in the mix, much less the last group, looked unlikely the way father and son were hobbling around The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Woods, limping from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, chipped in for eagle from behind the fifth green, hit whatever shot was needed and closed out the front nine with putts of 20 feet and 35 feet.

Charlie's left ankle hurt to the point that he dropped to his knees after he topped his tee shot on the par-5 fifth hole. He rode in a cart with his dad -- that's allowed because this is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Champions -- and even changed shoes on the practice range to see if it would help.

The young teen contributed a wedge to 3 feet for their first birdie and a 20-footer during their big run when they played an eight-hole stretch in 9-under par. Charlie finished the round with a 6-foot birdie putt, stooping to pick up his father's coin before the ball even went into the cup.