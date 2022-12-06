  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Omar Uresti leads after first round of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

    Final Stage of Q-School to award five full cards on 2023 PGA TOUR Champions

  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)