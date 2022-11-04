Miguel Angel Jimenez takes first-round lead at TimberTech Championship

Miguel Angel Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the first-round lead at the PGA TOUR Champions TimberTech Championship at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Spaniard was only 1 under after 14 holes but closed with four consecutive birdies to grab a one-stroke lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling.

Jimenez, 58, has three wins in 2022 and sits fifth in the Schwab Cup standings. Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker, the defending Timbertech champion, shot a 2-under 70 and is in a group of 10 players who are tied for seventh.

Pampling, 53, a native of Australia, birdied four of the last five holes to get in at 68. He chipped in for

birdie on the par-3 17th and two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th.

Temperatures were in the 80s in sunny Boca Raton, but winds were 15-20 mph, making it a tough day.

“You know, when it’s back into the breeze, you’re just trying to take a little bit of extra club and just smooth it in there,” Pampling said. “Thankfully, it’s not a super-long golf course, but you still have to be exacting with your shots. Yeah, it’s just controlling ball flight, that’s one of the key factors.”

Pampling has one top five this season, a tie for third at the Regions Tradition in May. Pampling had four finishes of 50th or worse in five events before the Schwab Cup playoffs began, but he shot three rounds in the 60s at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and tied for eighth.

Goydos, 58, had four birdies on the back nine on Friday. Like Pampling, he also has one top five this season, also at a major -- a tie for fourth at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

“The reason the scoring is a little high, and I’m assuming it’s a little high, is because of the wind,” Goydos said. “It’s pretty windy out there.

“It’s funny, this golf course … every par 4 doglegs against the wind. All the dogleg rights have hook wind and all the dogleg lefts have cut winds, which is more difficult, which makes it a little bit harder.”

Scott McCarron, Tom Pernice Jr. and Robert Karlsson each shot 3 under and are tied for fourth.