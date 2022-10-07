-
Jim Furyk shares the lead at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
October 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Jim Furyk’s Round 1 highlights at FURYK & FRIENDS
Tournament host Jim Furyk shares the first-round lead at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, along with PURE Insurance Championship winner Steve Flesch and reigning Q-School medalist Rob Labritz.
Jim Furyk, 33-34 – 67 (-5)
- This is his sixth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-5 converting those into victories
- 52-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (41st start)
- Making his 15th start of the season, he has two top-10s
- Best finish: T4 (DICK’S Sporting Goods Open)
- During the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in 2021, he finished T4.
- Today’s 67 was his low 18-hole score at this event
Rob Labritz, 33-34 – 67 (-5)
- This is his first time leading/co-leading after any round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Matched his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (63rd round)
- Three previous times: R3/2022 Rapiscan Systems Classic, R3/2022 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, R1/2022 Sanford International
- 51-year-old seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (22nd start)
- Making his 22nd start of the season, he has two top-10s
- Best finish: T4 (U.S. Senior Open)
Steve Flesch, 33-34 – 67 (-5)
- This is his fourth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-3 converting those into victories
- His position by round in his last seven rounds on PGA TOUR Champions is T4-T4-T7-T1-T3-1st-T1
- Looks to become the first player to win back-to-back tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions since Bernhard Langer (2017 Dominion Energy Charity Classic and 2017 Invesco QQQ Championship)
- Flesch won the PURE Insurance Championship two weeks ago
- Looks to become the sixth three-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions this season, matching Steven Alker, Padraig Harrington, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker for the most among all players
- 55-year-old seeks his fourth win on PGA TOUR Champions (116th start)
- During the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in 2021, he finished third
Other Notes
- Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir each sit T4 after each carding 4-under 68.
- Eight players are T6 at 3-under, including Charles Schwab No. 2 Padraig Harrington, No. 3 Steve Stricker and No. 5 Miguel Angel Jimenez.
- Charles Schwab No. 4 Jerry Kelly shot 2-under 70 and sits T14.
- David Duval, who grew up in Jacksonville and whose father Bob was once the head club pro at Timuquana Country Club, carded 1-over 73 and sits T41.
- Making his PGA TOUR Champions debut, Notah Begay III posted 2-over 74 and sits T52.
