Padraig Harrington, Tim Herron share lead at Rapiscan Systems Classic
April 01, 2022
By Connor Stange , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Padraig Harrington makes birdie on No. 15 at Rapiscan
Things to Know
- Tim Herron and Padraig Harrington, each making their Rapiscan Systems Classic debut, share the first-round lead after each shooting 5-under 67.
- Herron, Paul Goydos and two-time Rapiscan Systems Classic champion (2016, 2017) Miguel Angel Jimenez were the only three players in the field without a bogey on Friday.
Tim Herron, 32-35 – 67 (-5)
- This is his first time leading after the opening round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Previous best first-round position: T4 (2021 Principal Charity Classic)
- Marks his second time leading/co-leading after any round on PGA TOUR Champions (R2/2021 Principal Charity Classic)
- Matched his lowest first-round score on PGA TOUR Champions (2021 Principal Charity Classic, 2021 Shaw Charity Classic)
- Seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (38th start)
- Best finish: T2 (2021 Boeing Classic)
Padraig Harrington, 33-34 – 67 (-5)
- This is his first time leading/co-leading after any round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Previous best position: T9 (R2/2021 SAS Championship)
- Previous best first-round position: T33 (2021 SAS Championship)
- Matches his lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions (R2/2021 SAS Championship)
- Seeking his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (fourth start)
- Previous best finish: T18 (2021 SAS Championship)
Other Notes
- Stephen Ames and David McKenzie are T3 after each carding 4-under 68. Ames, who started on Hole No. 10, shot 1-over 37 on the back nine before firing 5-under 31 on the front nine.
- World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen, who won the most recent event on PGA TOUR Champions (Hoag Classic), is T5 at 3-under 69.
- Five other players are T5: Paul Goydos, Paul Broadhurst, Brandt Jobe, David Branshaw and Rob Labritz
- Defending champion (2019) Kevin Sutherland posted 2-under 70 and sits T11.
- Charles Schwab Cup leader and two-time Rapiscan Systems Classic champion Miguel Angel Jimenez is T18 after shooting 1-under 71.
