Jim Furyk, Woody Austin share first-round lead at TimberTech Championship
November 06, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jim Furyk has three wins in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)
Jim Furyk, No. 2 on the Schwab Cup standings, got off to a shaky start in Round 1 of the TimberTech Championship on Saturday. He made bogey on No. 10 and No. 15, but that's where the struggles ended.
He made seven birdies over his final 13 holes and carded a 6-under, 66 to share the first round lead with Woody Austin.
Ernie Els, who played in the same group as Furyk, stuck his approach on No. 9 and ended with birdie to card a 67. Brett Quigley also turned in a 67.
Round 2 of the TimberTech Championship started right after the completion of Round 1.
Bernhard Langer, who is No. 1 on the Schwab Cup standings with two events left and a two-time TimberTech champion, turned in an opening round 70.
