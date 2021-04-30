-
Friday washed away at Insperity Invitational
April 30, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 will now start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 31. (PGA TOUR)
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Heavy overnight rain that continued through the morning hours and into the early afternoon made The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course unplayable and forced officials to call play on Friday at the Insperity Invitational. Officials delayed the scheduled 10:00 a.m. start of Round 1 just after 8:00 a.m. and updated players every hour until all options were exhausted. While rain stopped in the afternoon, the course was saturated and deemed unplayable.
"The fairways are still very wet, the range wasn't usable, we were really thinking we got a shot at 4:00 p.m, but there is more rain to our west," explained Brian Claar, VP of Rules. "Any more rain, the golf course would be unplayable very quickly so we just thought it was the best thing to cut our losses and try tomorrow morning."
In order to make up for no play on Friday, Round 1 will now start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 31. The plan is to play as much golf as possible on Saturday.
"We're not going to repair after Round 1, we'll give them 20-30 minutes to change shoes, grab a sandwich and then go again. Hopefully we can get a bunch of golf in tomorrow and finish as scheduled on Sunday."
