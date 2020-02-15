-
Leaney leads by one over Langer at Chubb Classic
February 15, 2020
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
Round Recaps
Top-5 shots from Round 2 at Chubb Classic
Stephen Leaney, 65-65 – 130 (-12)
- Leaney’s 12-under 130 total is his best 36-hole score in PGA TOUR-sanctioned competition, and his rounds of 65 are his career-best scores on this Tour.
- He won four times on the European Tour (last: 2002 Linde German Masters) and his most recent professional victory was the 2017 Western Australian Open.
- When Leaney won the 2000 TNT Dutch Open, Bernhard Langer finished four shots behind in second place.
- The only time he played in Sunday’s final group on the PGA TOUR was at the 2003 U.S. Open, when he started three shots behind eventual champion Jim Furyk. His runner-up finish was his best in 154 starts on TOUR.
- Leaney earned fully exempt status by finishing T4 at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School in December. With a win, he would be the first player to win from the Q-School category since Ken Tanigawa (2018 PURE Insurance Championship).
Bernhard Langer, 65-66 – 131 (-11)
- This is Langer’s 12th start at the Chubb Classic. Sunday will mark the fifth time he has played in Sunday’s final group, and it will be the 10th time he starts the final round among the top-five at this tournament.
- Langer will play in Sunday’s final group for the third time this season. In the year’s first two events, he closed with 71 both times and finished T6 and T5.
- With a win this week, the Chubb Classic would be the third tournament that Langer has won four times (Insperity Invitational, The Senior Open Championship).
- He has seven wins since turning 60 in August 2017, and on Sunday his age will be 62 years, 5 months, 20 days. He would be the fifth-oldest winner in Tour history.
Fred Couples, 67-65 – 132 (-10)
- Couples is one of seven players with multiple titles at the Chubb Classic (2010, 2017). If he wins Sunday, he would be the tournament’s second three-time champion (Bernhard Langer – 2011, 2013, 2016).
- The Hoag Classic (2010, 2014) is the only other tournament Couples has won multiple times.
He has 13 career victories, the last being the 2017 American Family Insurance Championship. A win would break a streak of 25 starts without a victory.
Chris DiMarco, 68-64 – 132 (-10)
- DiMarco carded a 7-under 64, his lowest round on PGA TOUR Champions. The last time he shot 64 in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament was in the second round of The American Express in 2012.
- He will play in Sunday’s final group for the first time on Tour. Entering this week, his best position entering a final round was T11 at the 2019 SAS Championship
- Last year, he posted two top-10s in 24 starts and finished 47th in the Charles Schwab Cup.
Fred Funk, 65-67 – 132 (-10)
- Funk’s 36-hole total of 132 is his best since the 2017 Regions Tradition. That is also the last time he started the final round among the top-three; he was the 54-hole leader and finished T4 after a final-round 72.
- A nine-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, Funk’s last victory came at the 2014 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with partner Jeff Sluman.
- Funk has made 145 individual starts since his last individual win (2012 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn).
- On Sunday, Funk’s age will be 63 years, 8 months, 2 days. The oldest winner in Tour history is Scott Hoch (63 years, 5 months, 4 days), who won the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
- Funk won the 2007 Mayakoba Golf Classic at the age of 50 years, 8 months, 11 days, and is the sixth-oldest champion in PGA TOUR history.
Other Notes
- Kevin Sutherland carded a bogey-free 63 and improved from T35 to T6. Last year in the second round, Sutherland set the course record with a 9-under 62. In all, he has carded 11 rounds of 63 or better on PGA TOUR Champions, including the Tour’s only sub-60 score.
- First-round co-leader Scott Parel carded a 2-under 69 and is T6 at 9-under.
- Doug Barron, the other first-round co-leader, fell to T17 after a second-round 72.
- Defending champion Miguel Angel Jiménez is T53 at 1-over after a second-round 73.
- In his PGA TOUR Champions debut, four-time PGA TOUR winner Tim Herron is T35 at 3-under after rounds of 71-68.
- Robert Karlsson, an 11-time winner on the European Tour, is also making his debut this week. He is T22 at 5-under after rounds of 69-68.
- Mark O’Meara (illness) withdrew prior to the second round.
