Parel, Barron share first-round lead at Chubb Classic
February 14, 2020
By Chris Richards, PGATOUR.COM
Scott Parel, 32-32 – 64 (-7)
- Parel has posted 19 straight rounds under par, the longest active streak on Tour. The streak began with the second round at the 2019 SAS Championship and his scoring average in that span is 68.37.
- Last year, Parel opened with an under-par round in 20 out of 25 individual starts, and he had the Tour’s best first-round scoring average (68.80).
- This marks the seventh time Parel is a first-round leader/co-leader. He has converted 1-of-6 into victories, including a 0-for-4 mark in 2019.
- Parel was a first-round co-leader at the 2017 Chubb Classic (played at TwinEagles Golf Club) and went on to finish T10.
Doug Barron, 31-33 – 64 (-7)
- In his 13th start on PGA TOUR Champions, this marks Barron’s third lead/co-lead after 18 holes. He is 1-for-2 in converting those leads into wins (2019 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open).
- With his victory at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, he became the 13th Open Qualifier to win and the first in seven years.
- Barron is one of four players that has started the season with back-to-back top-10 finishes (T6, T3) and he’s No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup.
Bernhard Langer, 32-33 – 65 (-6)
- With a win this week, the Chubb Classic would be the third tournament that Langer has won four times (Insperity Invitational, The Senior Open Championship).
- He is 19-under (66.25 average) in four rounds at The Classics at Lely Resort and he finished T2 last year, losing in a playoff to Miguel Angel Jiménez.
- He has seven wins since turning 60 in August 2017, and on Sunday his age will be 62 years, 5 months, 20 days.
- He opened a season with back-to-back top-10s (T6, T5) for the eighth time in his career, and the five-time Charles Schwab Cup champion is currently No. 8 in the standings.
Fred Funk, 32-33 – 65 (-6)
- A nine-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, Funk’s last victory came at the 2014 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge with partner Jeff Sluman.
- Funk has made 145 individual starts since his last individual win (2012 Greater Hickory Classic at Rock Barn).
- On Sunday, Funk’s age will be 63 years, 8 months and 2 days. The oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history is Scott Hoch (63 years, 5 months, 4 days), who won the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
- In PGA TOUR Champions history, 32 tournaments have been won players age 60 or older.
After missing the early part of the 2019 season with a back injury, Funk made 14 starts and finished 91st in the Charles Schwab Cup.
Other Notes
- Ken Tanigawa opened the Chubb Classic with a 6-under 65 for the second year in a row. Last year, he closed with rounds of 66-72 and finished T11.
- After finishing T10 at the Morocco Champions, Stephen Leaney opened with a 65 and is part of the four-way tie for third.
- Defending champion Miguel Angel Jiménez is T35 after a first-round 71. His bogey on his 16th hole of the day (No. 7) broke a streak of 54 holes without a bogey (39 holes last year, 15 holes on Friday).
- Two-time Chubb Classic winner Fred Couples is T12 after a 4-under 67.
- In his PGA TOUR Champions debut, four-time PGA TOUR winner Tim Herron opened with an even-par 71 and is T47. Robert Karlsson, an 11-time winner on the European Tour, is also making his debut this week, and he is T24 after a 2-under 69.
