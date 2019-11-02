×
TOURS

Sunday, December 08, 2019

Bernhard and Jason Langer win PNC Father Son Challenge

Daily Wrap-Up

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, Dec. 8, 2019 – Bernhard Langer and son, Jason, fired a second consecutive round of 60 (-12) before clinching victory with a dramatic eagle on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, over Team Goosen and Team Lehman at the 2019 PNC Father Son Challenge at The Ritz-Carlton...

Saturday, December 07, 2019

Retief and Leo Goosen lead PNC Father Son Challenge

Daily Wrap-Up

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the PNC Father Son Challenge scramble event.

Friday, December 06, 2019

Bertsch wins by one over Jaidee at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Shane Bertsch (Denver, Colorado) made a six-foot par putt on the 18th hole to complete a final-round 65 and win by one with a 17-under total at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament Final Stage.

Thursday, December 05, 2019

Karlsson leads by one after three rounds at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

Daily Wrap-Up

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Sweden’s Robert Karlsson carded a third-round 65 to move to 12-under and take a one-shot lead entering Friday’s final round at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School. First- and second-round leader Stephen Leaney (Perth, Australia) is tied for second at 11-under with...

Sunday, November 10, 2019

McCarron wins Schwab Cup, Maggert holes out to take finale

Charles Schwab Cup

PHOENIX (AP) -- Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title and the Schwab Cup on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Saturday, November 09, 2019

Maggert leads, Kelly back in Charles Schwab Cup mix

Daily Wrap-Up

PHOENIX -- Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA TOUR Champions' season points title.

Friday, November 08, 2019

Maggert extends leads while Langer remains in the mix

Charles Schwab Cup

PHOENIX — Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA TOUR Champions season points title.

Thursday, November 07, 2019

Maggert leads Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Daily Wrap-Up

PHOENIX -- Jeff Maggert used a hot new putter to take the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie made moves to catch Scott McCarron in the PGA TOUR Champions' season standings.

Sunday, November 03, 2019

Montgomerie wins Invesco QQQ Championship

Daily Wrap-Up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after fellow Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.

Saturday, November 02, 2019

Goosen leads Invesco QQQ Championship

Daily Wrap-Up

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Retief Goosen shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Hall of Famers Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second event in the PGA TOUR Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

