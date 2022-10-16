×
Schwab Cup Playoffs WildcardIf a player posts a Top-10 finish this week, but finishes the regular season outside the Top-72 on the Charles Schwab Cup Money list, the player will earn the Wildcard and qualify for the Schwab Cup Playoffs.