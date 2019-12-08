×
Father/Son Two-Day Pro-Am

Playing as an amateur in the Father/Son Pro-Am is truly a unique experience. The Pro-Am, stretching 36 holes over two days, pairs four amateurs with one professional and his son on Thursday and a second father/son team on Friday. In addition, amateurs are invited to attend the Draw Party on Wednesday evening and the Awards Dinner on Friday evening, where the field of professional golfers will be present.

For more information or to inquire about purchasing playing spots, please call Amy Waldron at 216.659.5409.