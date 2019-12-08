|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Playing as an amateur in the Father/Son Pro-Am is truly a unique experience. The Pro-Am, stretching 36 holes over two days, pairs four amateurs with one professional and his son on Thursday and a second father/son team on Friday. In addition, amateurs are invited to attend the Draw Party on Wednesday evening and the Awards Dinner on Friday evening, where the field of professional golfers will be present.
For more information or to inquire about purchasing playing spots, please call Amy Waldron at 216.659.5409.
© 1995-2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.