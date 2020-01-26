×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS
Leishman finally tames Torrey Pines for Farmer Insurance Open win Leishman finally tames Torrey Pines for Farmer Insurance Open win
Marc Leishman's Round 4 highlights from Farmers Marc Leishman's Round 4 highlights from Farmers
Farmers Insurance Open final leaderboard
PLAYER SCORE
1
1
Marc Leishman
Marc Leishman
-15
2
2
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm
-14
T3
T3
Brandt Snedeker
Brandt Snedeker
-12
T3
T3
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy
-12
5
5
Tom Hoge
Tom Hoge
-11
Farmers Insurance Open
back 9
26851
Marc Leishman
Leaderboard
Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman, Farmers Insurance Open Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman, Farmers Insurance Open
FedExCup standings
PLAYER POINTS
1
1
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas
1,162
2
2
Brendon Todd
Brendon Todd
1,041
3
3
Sebastián Muñoz
Sebastián Muñoz
904
4
4
Lanto Griffin
Lanto Griffin
887
5
5
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy
875
Marc Leishman news conference after winning Farmers Marc Leishman news conference after winning Farmers