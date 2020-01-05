×
Sentry Tournament of Champions final leaderboard
PLAYER SCORE
1
1
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas
-14
T2
T2
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed
-14
T2
T2
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele
-14
4
4
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay
-11
T5
T5
Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler
-10
FedExCup standings
PLAYER POINTS
1
1
Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas
1,162
2
2
Brendon Todd
Brendon Todd
987
3
3
Sebastián Muñoz
Sebastián Muñoz
867
4
4
Lanto Griffin
Lanto Griffin
800
5
5
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy
713
