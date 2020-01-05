Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|1
|
1
Justin Thomas
|-14
|T2
|
T2
Patrick Reed
|-14
|T2
|
T2
Xander Schauffele
|-14
|4
|
4
Patrick Cantlay
|-11
|T5
|
T5
Rickie Fowler
|-10
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|
1
Justin Thomas
|1,162
|2
|
2
Brendon Todd
|987
|3
|
3
Sebastián Muñoz
|867
|4
|
4
Lanto Griffin
|800
|5
|
5
Rory McIlroy
|713
