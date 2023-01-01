PGA TOUR CanadaLeaderboardWatchNewsFortinet CupSchedulePlayersStatsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University

Stay close to the action at every PGA TOUR tournament with the PGA TOUR Mobile App. You'll feel you're inside the ropes with access to real-time leaderboards, play-by-play, video highlights, news, statistics and 3D shot tracking. There's no other app you need to unleash your golf fandom.

TRACK EVERY SHOT LIVE

Track your favorite players, all the latest news, updated standings and everything you need with the Official App of the PGA TOUR


TOURCAST 3D

Advanced shot tracking digital experience of every shot from every player with 3D shot trails and video highlights

EVERY TOURNAMENT LIVE

Watch Live coverage and highlights, see scores updated real-time and get dynamic push notifications so you don’t miss anything.

FOLLOW YOUR FAVORITE PLAYERS

Check the latest player stats, standings and personalize it with all your favorites. Setup player push notifications for Tee Times, rounds results, news and more.

ENHANCED STORYTELLING

New ‘story’ functionality gives our fans more engaging content about your favorite topics and Tours

DISCOVER TRENDING CONTENT

Keep up to date on all the latest news, highlights and stories around the PGA TOUR and tournament golf throughout the season