Brandon Matthews interview prior to the Rolling Green Championship

Sep 01, 2021

Awarded a sponsor’s exemption to play the Forme Tour’s Rolling Green Championship, Brandon Matthews talks about having the opportunity to play a professional event near his hometown. Matthews earned 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors five weeks ago.