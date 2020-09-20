×
Tickets

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Canada Life Championship are available for purchase at the Golf Canada Boutique.

Kids 17 and under are admitted free! Click here to print your free junior pass!

Anyday Grounds tickets are available for $10! Allows you to access the grounds for any day of your choice! Click here to purchase your any day grounds ticket.

Clubhouse Weekly Badge - $20 - allows the holder:
- Access the grounds and clubhouse access at Highland Country Club
- Access to upgraded food and beverage options (for purchase)
- Indoor seating
- Private washrooms

Click here to purchase your weekly clubhouse badge!