Statistics » Streaks » YTD Par or Better Streak

YTD Par or Better Streak

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 23, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF ROUNDS
1 1 Corey Pereira 24
2 2 Cooper Musselman 15
T3 T8 Charles Huntzinger 12
T3 T8 Clay Feagler 12
T3 3 Sam Fidone 12
T3 7 Byron Meth 12
T3 T8 Luke Schniederjans 12
T8 T18 Gavin Hall 11
T8 4 Eric McCardle 11
T8 T8 Peyton White 11
T11 T8 Ryann Ree 10
T11 T23 Jason Thresher 10
T11 T5 Jonathan Garrick 10
T11 T23 Michael Feagles 10
T11 T18 Lee Detmer 10
T11 T5 Sean Walsh 10
17 T35 Luis Gagne 9
T18 T49 Justin Doeden 8
T18 T8 Keenan Huskey 8
T18 T8 Quade Cummins 8
T18 T8 Carson Young 8
T18 T8 Carter Jenkins 8
T18 T49 Andrew Yun 8
T18 T8 Alex Smalley 8
T18 T49 Keller Harper 8
T26 T70 Andrew Dorn 7
T26 T49 Wil Bateman 7
T26 T35 Ryan Elmore 7
T26 T18 Sean Kelly 7
T26 T23 Alexandre Fuchs 7
T26 T49 Turk Pettit 7
T26 T18 Eric Ansett 7
T26 T18 Philip Knowles 7
T26 T35 Patrick Cover 7
T35 T23 Sebastian Crampton 6
T35 T70 Isaiah Salinda 6
T35 T23 Steven Chervony 6
T35 T23 Jared du Toit 6
T35 T23 David Longmire 6
T35 T96 Dylan Meyer 6
T35 T96 Andrew McCain 6
T35 T23 J.J. Grey 6
T35 T23 Riley Wheeldon 6
T35 T35 Brad Miller 6
T35 T96 Jake Scott 6
T35 T23 Samuel Saunders 6
T35 T23 Joseph Harrison 6
T35 T23 Trevor Werbylo 6
T49 Briggs Duce 5
T49 T96 Mac Meissner 5
T49 T70 Jeffrey Swegle 5
T49 T96 Thomas Lim 5
T49 T49 Jeffrey Kang 5
T49 T35 Zach Cabra 5
T49 T96 Trey Shirley 5
T49 T35 Zach Zaback 5
T49 T35 Zane Thomas 5
T49 T35 Grady Brame 5
T49 T35 Chris O'Neill 5
T49 Zach Smith 5
T49 T35 Michael Chanaud 5
T49 Joey Savoie 5
T49 T96 Alex Schaake 5
T49 T70 Brian Carlson 5
T49 T49 Lukas Euler 5
T49 T35 Kyler Dunkle 5
T49 T35 Travis Trace 5
T49 T35 Christopher Petefish 5
T49 T35 Ian Holt 5
T70 T96 John Clare 4
T70 T49 Bryson Nimmer 4
T70 Joshua Seiple 4
T70 T49 Camilo Aguado 4
T70 T96 Mason Overstreet 4
T70 T49 Zack Taylor 4
T70 T49 Davis Shore 4
T70 T49 George Markham 4
T70 T49 Blake Wagoner 4
T70 T96 Austin Squires 4
T70 T49 Thomas Forster 4
T70 Jordan Hahn 4
T70 T49 Jorge Garcia 4
T70 T49 Graysen Huff 4
T70 T70 Jeremy Paul 4
T70 T70 Kyle Westmoreland 4
T70 Charlie Netzel 4
T70 T49 Ryan Siegler 4
T70 T70 Austin Morrison 4
T70 T49 Jeremy Gandon 4
T70 T49 Greg Eason 4
T70 T70 Edward Figueroa 4
T70 T49 Michael Johnson 4
T70 T49 Albert Pistorius 4
T70 Josh Hart 4
T70 T96 James Allenby 4
T96 T70 Tain Lee 3
T96 T70 Ryan Sullivan 3
T96 T96 Matt Ryan 3
T96 David Pastore 3
T96 T96 Jake Johnson 3
T96 T70 Ben Lein 3
T96 T70 David Sanders 3
T96 T70 Wei-Hsuan Wang 3
T96 T96 Ben Wolcott 3
T96 T70 Anthony Maccaglia 3
T96 T70 Matt Gilchrest 3
T96 T70 Tee-K Kelly 3
T96 Chase Koepka 3
T96 T70 Jonathan Keppler 3
T96 Cody Burrows 3
T96 T70 Steven Fisk 3
T96 T70 Blake Elliott 3
T96 T70 Austin Hitt 3
T96 T70 Jacob Poore 3
T96 T96 Mark David Johnson 3
T96 James Hervol 3
T96 Brandon P. Smith 3
T96 John Somers 3
T96 Daniel O'Rourke 3
T96 T70 David Germann 3
T96 T96 William Register 3
T96 T70 Cole Miller 3
T96 T70 Billy Walthouse 3
T96 T70 Evan Holmes 3
T96 T96 Logan Lockwood 3
T96 Matt McCarty 3
T96 T70 Jonathan Brightwell 3
T128 Andrew Walker 2
T128 T96 Morgan DeNeen 2
T128 T96 Daniel Hudson 2
T128 T96 Shintaro Ban 2
T128 Rhett Rasmussen 2
T128 Stoney Crouch 2
T128 T96 Cristian DiMarco 2
T128 T96 Stanton Schorr 2
T128 T96 Hayden Shieh 2
T128 Zander Lozano 2
T128 T96 Spencer Ralston 2
T128 T96 Harrison Rhoades 2
T128 T96 Billy Tom Sargent 2
T128 T96 Beau Breault 2
T128 T96 Angus Flanagan 2
T128 T96 Jonathan Hardee 2
T128 Kyle Mueller 2
T128 Frederick Wedel 2
T128 T96 Jovan Rebula 2
T128 T96 Jake Kevorkian 2
T128 T96 Chris Crisologo 2
T128 T96 Matt Oshrine 2
T128 T96 Mikel Martinson 2
T128 Blair Hamilton 2
T128 T96 Kevin Techakanokboon 2
T128 T96 Blake Sattler 2
T128 T96 Steven Ihm 2
T128 T96 Andy Zhang 2

This is the year-to-date best number of consecutive par or better rounds that the player currently has. (NOTE: This may have carried over from the prior year) (482)